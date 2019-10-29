Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,942 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.35. 5,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $165.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

