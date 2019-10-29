Washington Trust Bank Has $4.22 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.90. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

