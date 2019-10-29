Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,861 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.