Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 29,784 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 248,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $176.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,364,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572,816. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

