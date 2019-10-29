Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $105.55 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 5.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $105,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 89,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,023. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

