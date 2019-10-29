Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,457 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 171,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

