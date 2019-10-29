Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.15.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. 5,266,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,584. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,610,451.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $29,327.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,386.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,787. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.