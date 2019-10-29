WBI Investments Inc. Buys 326 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $517,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 145,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 207.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 72,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

