WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

