WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 60,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,535. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on SC. Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.