WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $115,836,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,734,000 after purchasing an additional 472,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.16. 1,706,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 17,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $3,612,377.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.09.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.