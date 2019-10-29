WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $104.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

