Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $45.81. 1,367,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.