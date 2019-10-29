Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

PYPL opened at $106.60 on Monday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,307 shares of company stock worth $10,793,042 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.