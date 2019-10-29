Wedbush Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 417.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,492,000 after buying an additional 520,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,607,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.