Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

MHO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.96. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 222,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 122,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

