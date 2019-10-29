Wedbush Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $17.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.21.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $442.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $318.33 and a 12-month high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,651 shares of company stock worth $2,797,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after acquiring an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,694,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

