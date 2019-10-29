Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hunting (HTG)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hunting (LON: HTG) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/29/2019 – Hunting had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.
  • 10/23/2019 – Hunting is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.
  • 10/21/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/16/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/1/2019 – Hunting had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
  • 9/12/2019 – Hunting had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 9/11/2019 – Hunting had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
  • 9/2/2019 – Hunting had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 8/30/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hunting stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 416 ($5.44). 733,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 445.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.94. The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. Hunting plc has a 1 year low of GBX 389.80 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.50 ($9.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

