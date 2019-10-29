Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

