Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Set at $40.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

