WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 62,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.