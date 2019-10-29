WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,900. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

