Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.