Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In related news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

