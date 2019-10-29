WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.72

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.72 and traded as high as $30.64. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 59,202 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.72.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile (TSE:WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

