Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

