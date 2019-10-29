Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

