Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 325,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$6.68.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$379.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,099.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,651,269.69. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$103,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,236.32. Insiders purchased 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $166,192 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

