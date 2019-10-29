Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSR opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

