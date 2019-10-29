Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of WSM opened at $68.25 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

