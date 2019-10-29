Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 146,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $183.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $138.44 and a 1-year high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.