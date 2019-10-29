Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

