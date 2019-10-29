World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

SPR opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

