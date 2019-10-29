Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $3.21-3.28 EPS.

Shares of WH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 1,271,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,976. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $502,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.