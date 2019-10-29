Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 6,161,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,514,156 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $30.79.

The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Xerox alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,234,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,734,000 after buying an additional 852,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,262,000 after buying an additional 1,300,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,000,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,888,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,834,000 after buying an additional 1,153,427 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,973,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,562,000 after buying an additional 2,859,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.