Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Xilinx from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.26.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 2,939,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,056. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,826 shares of company stock worth $1,941,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.