Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of XNET stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 858,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $47.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

