Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter.

YZCAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

