Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after acquiring an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 2,335,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

