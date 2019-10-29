Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) Trading Down 50%

Yuhe International, Inc (OTCMKTS:YUII) shares fell 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,624% from the average session volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Yuhe International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YUII)

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

