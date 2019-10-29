Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.21 million and the lowest is $797.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $801.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Barclays raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 1,775,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,396. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,455. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

