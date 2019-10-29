Zacks: Analysts Expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,070. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

