Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $111.74. 14,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,364. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

