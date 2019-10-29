Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

