Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.34%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $151,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,950 shares of company stock worth $9,803,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,775,000 after acquiring an additional 706,693 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $119.01. 944,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,468. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

