Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $9.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 343,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,581. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

