Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. Primerica posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $332,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 24.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $132.17.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.