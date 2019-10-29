Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Hold

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. 9,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $234,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $831,530. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

