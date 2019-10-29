Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

