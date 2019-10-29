Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

WMC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $523.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

